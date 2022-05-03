Linda Matter

Linda McClellan Matter, age 82, died peacefully in Tucson on March 27, 2022. Linda was born in Chicago in 1939 and she moved to Tucson in 1967. She, along with older brother Robert and younger sister Pamela, grew up in Beverly Hills on the south side of Chicago. Linda enjoyed an active and happy childhood pursuing her passions of tennis and horseback riding. After graduating from Faulkner School for Girls and the University of Michigan as an Art History major, she attended the Art Institute of Chicago, earning her MFA. She was married to Fred S. Matter from 1963 to 1980. Linda pursued her love of drawing and painting for her entire life. She will be forever remembered by the fruits of her lifelong artistic endeavors - her lovely artwork as well as her surviving three children and two grandchildren … Susanna (Adam) of Boston, MA, Fritz (Tereasa) of Pullman, WA and John (Amanda and children Olivia and Jack) of Louisville, KY, and sister Pamela Nilsson of Phoenix, AZ. She will be buried next to her parents and older brother at Mount Hope Cemetery in Chicago. Arrangements by Beverly Ridge Funeral Home.