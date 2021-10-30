Linda Mendibles

Passed away October 20, 2021. Another legend born from the old west, this is the legend of Mother Mary, this tragic story is true… Linda Maria Mendibles was born October 8, 1951. Mother Mary, as she was known on the streets, had a tough life. She endured a long life of suffering. Her father was Untonio Mendibles and her mother Carmen Valenzuela. Linda had three children, Darlene Mendibles, Jessica Richmond and her son, now named, Benijeh Navati Anasazi. She is also survived by her grandson, Nuimani Ras; great-granddaughter, Mikaela and other family. Linda lived her life wild and free as a Native on a lifelong spirit journey. Mother, you are loved, and you will be thought of often. Mother Mary survived living on city streets for over 50 years, through the desert heat, winter, monsoons and hailstorms. In a cold act of violence, Mother Mary was gunned down in Tucson at the age of 70. This happened in Tucson's most violent week on record. Some things in life are just wrong and this is one of them. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, November 1, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.