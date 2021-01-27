Linda Nightingale

NIGHTINGALE, Linda B.
Linda Baird Benjamin was born on August 8, 1936 in Bronxville, NY and passed away peacefully at her home in Tucson, AZ on December 24, 2020 at the age of 84. Linda is survived by six sons, William (Tom) Nightingale III (and Karen) of Alta Loma, CA, David Smith (and Mary) of Denver, CO, Guy Nightingale (and Darla) of Broken Arrow, OK, Courtney Smith of Livermore, CA, Frank Nightingale of Phoenix, AZ and Greg Smith (and Tami) of Auburn, CA; brother, John Benjamin (and Pat) of Sutherlin, OR; and 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Curtis G. Benjamin and Norma Olsen Benjamin; her husband, William T. Nightingale, Jr., and her son, Lawrence Kellogg Smith. Linda grew up in Weston, Connecticut and attended college at Emma Willard School in Troy, NY. She married and became a mother of four boys growing up in San Jose, Ca. suburb Saratoga from 1964 to 1982. While raising her children, Linda always donated her time as a member and lead of many worthwhile charitable organizations who benefited greatly from her enormous abilities. Linda married Bill Nightingale in 1982 and gained three Nightingale sons. She and Bill lived in Lander, WY before building their dream home in Jackson Hole, WY where they loved to play golf, hike, and entertain friends and family. After several years, Linda and Bill relocated to Phoenix and then Tucson, AZ to enjoy the warmer climate and reconnect with many old friends. Linda was a talented artist and gifted potter and made a living with her unique creations. She loved to travel, was a fantastic cook and loved to entertain friends and family. Linda was generous, joyful and a loving, strong woman. She greeted everyone with the brightest smile and warmest hugs. Linda always saw the best in everything and everyone she met. Linda also loved animals, especially her loyal canine companion, Louis, who passed away just a few months ago. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Her family humbly requests that any donations made in Linda's name be directed to The Alzheimer's Foundation and the Tucson SPCA. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.