PORTER, Linda
Our loving mother, Linda Porter, went to be with our Lord on December 27, 2019. Mom was born on December 16, 1951. While we all mourned and celebrated her life we all knew that her Mother, Agnes Deaton, was there to welcome her home with open arms like only a mother can.
Our Mother was not only an exceptional woman, worlds best chef and best shoulder to cry on. She raised three daughters on her own while working so many jobs and so many hours to support us while never complaining once. She won national carrier of the year while working at The Arizona Daily Star and still managed to keep three girls in line. She will always be "Our Mother of the Year!"
To remember her always she left behind daughters, Phyllis Afflick, Melissa Pardue and Jolene Chowdhury; sons-in-law, Jay Pardue and Zubair Chowdhury; grandchildren, Amy Blackston, Matthew Tequida, Zafer Chowdhury, Sami Chowdhury and Jameka Afflick; great-grandchildren, Emily, Cameron and Olivia.
Mom was a proud Tucsonan and had many family members and friends here. She will be missed and remembered every day.
We Love You Mama.