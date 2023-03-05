Linda "Ann" Thoenes nee Luchsinger, 87, of Tucson, Arizona passed away on February 19, 2023. She was a beloved wife, wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was married to Henry "Carter" Thoenes, Sr. for 66 years. She is survived by her husband, Carter; sister, Jane; and brother, John. Her three sons, Henry C. Thoenes, Jr. (Nancy), Steven C. Thoenes (Helen), and Jeffrey J. Thoenes (Barbara); Six grandchildren include: Doug Thoenes (Blair), Taylor Thoenes (Kendra), Katie Baskin (Sean), Paul Thoenes, Christian Thoenes (Julia), and Ben Thoenes (fiance Allie). Sebastian Baskin is her great-grandson. A service will be held at 10:00 am on 3/11/23 at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 11575 North 1st Ave, Oro Valley, AZ. Arrangements by Neptune Society.