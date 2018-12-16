LINDBERG, Helen Ann Barnes
Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend Helen Ann Barnes Lindberg passed away December 8, 2018. Helen was born on March 3, 1941 in Hereford, Texas where her father was a Baptist Minister. Her family settled in Houston where Helen graduated from Lamar High School. She spent her college years at Hardin Simmons University where in 1962 she earned a BA and met and married Bill Baughman. Helen and Bill moved to Los Alamos in 1964 after the birth of their daughter, Amy. Her son, Craig was born three years later. She taught Chemistry and Biology at Los Alamos High School as a substitute. Helen started working at Los Alamos National Laboratory in 1975 and worked her way up to Assistant Division Leader of the Isotope and Nuclear Chemistry Division and then Managing Editor of Defense Science magazine. Her expertise and love of technical writing earned her Associate Fellow of the Society of Technical Communications. In 1975 Helen met and married the love of her life, Howard Lindberg and added Chris, Lisa and Annie to her family. After retirement she and Howard moved to Tucson, Arizona and traveled to all lower 48 states of America in their motor home. Helen's most memorable travels were to England and Scotland. While in Tucson, she volunteered in various activities including at The West and Davidson Elementary. In all her travels and volunteer work, Helen never met a stranger and always won your heart and life-long friendship. Helen is predeceased by her brother, Robert; son, Craig; brother, William; her beloved husband, Howard and son-in-law, John. Helen is survived by her brother, Edward (Barbara) of Houston; daughter, Amy of Carrollton, Texas; son, Chris (Kim) of Castro Valley, CA; daughter, Lisa (Gene) of Los Alamos, NM; Annie (Paul) of Santa Fe, NM; her daughter-by-choice, Mary of Los Alamos, NM and her grandchildren, Sarah-Ann Keyes (Brenden) of Houston, TX; Christopher Pike (Emily) of Portland, OR; Katrina of Los Alamos, NM; Madeleine and Patrick of Carrollton, TX; Rebecca Marshall of Castro Valley, CA and great-grandson, Calvin of Houston, TX. Helen's life will be celebrated at a Memorial Service on Thursday, January 3, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. in the sanctuary of Northminster Presbyterian Church, Tucson, Arizona; a reception will follow. Those who wish may contribute in her memory to her favorite charity, Compassion International, 12290 Voyager Parkway, Colorado Springs, CO 80997-0001 or a charity of their choice.