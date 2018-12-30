LINDBERG, Jeanette (Olander)
On Saturday, December 22, 2018, Jeanette (Olander) Lindberg, loving wife and mother, passed away peacefully at age 85. Jean was born October 10, 1933 in Chicago, IL to George and Pearl Olander. She was raised in the Arizona desert and Tucson, and graduated from The University of Arizona. Through her church, she met Robert D. Lindberg and they married on June 11, 1955. They settled in Houston so that Bob could continue his medical career at M.D. Anderson. In Houston, they raised three sons, Hugh, Craig and Guy. In 1984, Jean supported Bob in his career by moving to Louisville, KY where they happily lived until retirement; when, in 1995, they moved back to Houston. Jean enjoyed many hobbies, including antiquing, interior design, cooking, bowling and sewing. She turned her passion for antiques and interior design into a business, opening a successful antiques store known as "The Little Shop". Her love of cooking and entertaining made for countless good times and wonderful memories. She was always reading a mystery book, especially a Dick Francis novel or enjoying mahjong and bridge. Jean was preceded in death by her father, George and her mother, Pearl. She will be lovingly remembered by Bob, her husband of 63 years and their three sons, (and their spouses): Hugh (Lorraine), Craig (Susan) and Guy; sister, Judy Cooper (Carroll); brother, Mark Olander (Kathy) and grandchildren, John and Catherine Lindberg. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at FOREST PARK FUNERAL HOME AND CEMETERY located at 12800 Westheimer Road, Houston, Texas 77077. Those who so desire may make a memorial donation in memory of Jean to Theresians International, 1237 West Monroe Street, Springfield, IL 62704 or online at Theresians.org.