LININGER, Schuyler W.
95, of Tucson passed peacefully on January 3, 2019 with his beloved friend, Pat Simpson, at his side. He was born October 23, 1923 in Evanston, Illinois. Although born in Illinois, he regarded himself a lifelong Tucsonan having moved to Tucson in 1936 with his parents, Homer D. and Cornelia B. Lininger; and two siblings, Maxfield H. and Cornelia R. Lininger (later Erb). He graduated Tucson High School (Class of 1940) and the University of Arizona (Class of 1947). His university education was interrupted when he served his country in World War II in the 1st Calvary. He remained in the Army reserves until he retired as a Colonel. Schuyler purchased the resort hotel, the Lodge on the Desert, from his parents in 1947 and was its owner and patron grande for fifty years (1947-1997), when he donated it to the University of Arizona to establish the Lininger Family Endowment Fund for Excellence. During his time at the Lodge, he worked diligently to provide outstanding lodging while promoting tourism for Tucson and the state of Arizona. His leadership in numerous organizations involved the tourist business and benefited the economy of Tucson and the state of Arizona. These included Skal International Tucson (Founding Member and President), Skal International USA (Vice-President and President), Skal North America (President), Arizona Hotel and Lodging Association (President), and the Southern Arizona Hotel and Lodging Association (President). He was also long-standing member of the State Board of Tourism Resort Committee; and served on the Tucson City Council (1975-76) and the Civil Service Commission as Chairman. Schuyler worked diligently to improve the profession of lodging and tourism, philanthropies, and the schools he attended. Loyalty, caring and hard work were important aspects of his good character. He leaves a legacy of civic and community involvement. He served on the board of the Salvation Army; since 1947 was a member of the Rotary Club of Tucson (President 1975-76); the University of Arizona Advisory Board of the College of Business; the Advisory Board for the School of Theater, Film, and TV; the Executive Committee of the National Board of Advisors for the Eller College of Management; the Foothill Forum; and was a founding member of the Breakfast Club of Tucson. Since its inception he supported the Tucson Wildlife Center. He served on the Tucson High Badger Foundation for several terms and worked on the Endowment Fund which he firmly believed would continue to provide money for future students to have high school experiences they might not have otherwise had. He was elected to the Badger Hall of Fame. Among many honors, he received an Ambassador of Tourism Award from Governor Bruce Babbitt and the Copper Letter for Outstanding Citizen of Tucson by Mayor Lew Murphy. Schuyler was well-known and remembered fondly in all communities and organizations in which he participated, never forgot a name, and was generous with introductions so others could benefit from the breadth of his friendships. Schuyler loved travel, and visited every continent (including Antarctica), with business associates, friends, and family. His final trip was with fourteen family members to New England this past August. His wife, Helen Wicker Lininger, passed away in 2009. He is survived by four children, Schuyler W. Lininger, Jr. (Portland, OR), Christopher W. Lininger (Alta Loma, CA), Mitchell H. Lininger (Laguna Niguel, CA), and Gretchen Lininger Barbatelli (Mequon, WI), whose mother was Schuyler's first wife, Nancy Webster Biedebach, who passed away in 2012; was the proud grandfather to seven grandchildren; and uncle to three nephews and two nieces. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Phillips in the Hills on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, contributions to the Salvation Army and the Tucson Wildlife Center. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOME, Dodge Chapel.