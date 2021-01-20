Lino Pineda

PINEDA, Lino A.
81, born in Ruby, AZ, passed away in Tucson on December 31, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lino and Alicia Pineda and sons, Lino Jr. and Eric.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Neita; his children, Steven, Phillip and Rachel; brother, Robert Pineda (Blanca); sisters, Victoria Kraft (Bill), Ida Mendez (Armando - d.) and Carmen Quintero (Ray); ten grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Lino was a member of Sunnyside's first graduating class in 1958. He was both an outstanding student and athlete. He played football, baseball, basketball and track. He excelled in his two favorite sports, football and baseball, setting several city records. He also was a member of National Honor Society.
Due to his love of sports and competition, he played baseball and softball with different Tucson-area teams throughout his life.
He was employed by Pima County as a plumber and retired after 31 years. He was hardworking, took pride in his work and was always willing to help others who relied on his expert plumbing skills.
Lino was a devoted and loving husband, father, tata, brother and tío. We miss him dearly, and we will forever cherish our memories of him.
At Lino's request, there will be no service. If you wish to honor his memory, donations may be made to the Gospel Rescue Mission. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER.