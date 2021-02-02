Lisa Dains

DAINS, Lisa Colleen
age 57, of Tucson, passed away Wednesday afternoon, January 27, 2021 at her residence. She was born September 22, 1964, in Tucson, AZ, a daughter of the late Edmund and Colleen Martellini. Lisa is survived by her four children: three sons, Darin Dains Jr., Dillon Dains and Dustin Dains; one daughter, Colleen Marshall; three grandchildren, Peyton Dains, Landon Dains and Kayleen Marshall; one sister, Melissa Martellini. Lisa was a kind, loving individual that could truly light up any room she walked into. Her children and grandchildren were her life and her greatest accomplishment. She was proud of what they have become and what they will continue to do. She was especially proud of her sons for serving in the United States Marine Corps. She would brag every chance she got about them and their accomplishments while serving. Lisa loved her work and was very passionate about teeth. She started her career as a dental assistant and worked her way up to office manager. When she wasn't working, she was planning vacations to be with her grandchildren. Her favorite thing to do was to go to Disneyland, watch Disney movies and go painted rock hunting. Until the end she was planning a family trip to Disney World and continue to go back to school. Our mother was never satisfied and continuously tried to better herself and everyone else around her. She would always push us to go bigger and try harder. When we were younger all four of us played sports, she never missed a practice or game. She was also the loudest one there, yelling words of encouragement or letting the referee/umpire know they were wrong. That continued, with her grandchildren and we know it will continue on for all future generations. A celebration of life will be scheduled, at a later date. In lieu of flowers we request donations be made to breast cancer research foundation which is what took her life to early. Arrangements by OASIS CREMATION.