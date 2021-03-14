Lisa O'hara

We are saddened to announce the death of Lisa Marie O'Hara at the young age of 54. Lisa was born in Chicago and remained a die-hard Chicago Cubs fan staying true to her mid-western roots. She migrated to Tucson at a young age and loved her desert community. Hers was a life exemplified by service to others. She was a firefighter/paramedic with DAFF and Mt. Lemmon fire. Lisa worked at the Tucson Heart Hospital and Carondelet network. First at St. Josephs and finally in the ER at St. Mary's. Besides being a first-class, dedicated Medic, Lisa was known by those who took the time to get to know her as fun-loving, with a big heart, who took life's setbacks in stride. She bravely beat cancer; even worked during chemo. We will celebrate this hard-working Medic's life with a gathering at St. Mary's and St. Joe's following St. Patrick's Day to honor her Irish heritage of which she was most proud. At some point, those closest to her will knock back a shot of her favorite whiskey which surely would make her smile. Lisa will be sorely missed by her friends and family. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.