 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lisa Soltero

Lisa Soltero

  • Updated

SOLTERO, Lisa

56, of Tucson, died on October 16, 2021 in Tucson, AZ. She was born on July 15, 1965. She participated in the Therapeutics Riding Program (TROT) in 1986. She graduated from Howenstein High School. Lisa was part of The Handlers of Tucson day program. She enjoyed living in her residential home with her three housemates. She is preceded in death by her parents, Moises Raul "Roy" Soltero and Teresa Soltero. She is survived by her sisters, Margaret Brown (Mason) and Sylvia Soltero Ebeling (Fred) and her brother, Michael (Vera); three nieces and three nephews; a great-niece and two great-nephews, and two uncles. In Lisa's memory, donations can be made to the Autism Society of Southern Arizona. A service will be held on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 35: Holiday supply issues

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News