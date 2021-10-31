Lisa Soltero

56, of Tucson, died on October 16, 2021 in Tucson, AZ. She was born on July 15, 1965. She participated in the Therapeutics Riding Program (TROT) in 1986. She graduated from Howenstein High School. Lisa was part of The Handlers of Tucson day program. She enjoyed living in her residential home with her three housemates. She is preceded in death by her parents, Moises Raul "Roy" Soltero and Teresa Soltero. She is survived by her sisters, Margaret Brown (Mason) and Sylvia Soltero Ebeling (Fred) and her brother, Michael (Vera); three nieces and three nephews; a great-niece and two great-nephews, and two uncles. In Lisa's memory, donations can be made to the Autism Society of Southern Arizona. A service will be held on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.