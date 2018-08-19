LLOYD, Irene
65, of Tucson, AZ died on August 10, 2018. She was born in Chicago in 1953 and lived in Tucson since 1982. She showed her generous heart in her initial career as an ICU nurse for 20 years and continued along the road of helping people in creating the Senior Elder Access program at Jewish Family Services. She is pre-deceased by her husband, Steve Lloyd and her loving parents, Sara and Charles Meyers. She is survived by her sister, Linda (Larry) Harris of Tucson and her brother, Dr. Gene (Carole) Meyers of Berkeley. She was the loving aunt of Carly (Brent) Harris of Cave Creek, Jeremy Harris of Chicago, Suzanne (Raul) Flores of San Antonio and David (Nicole) Meyers of Pacific Palisades. She was the loving great-aunt of seven nieces and two nephews. There was a private Memorial Service officiated by Rabbi Thomas Louchheim and attended by many of Irene's family, friends and co-workers. Memorial contributions are welcomed at the Kidney Foundation, Jewish Family Services and the Humane Society. Arrangements entrusted to ADAIR FUNERAL HOME, DODGE CHAPEL.