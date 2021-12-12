Lloyd Lewis

82, of Tucson, Arizona, passed away on November 9, 2021. He was born in Los Angeles, California, and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force at the age of 17. His last duty station was Davis-Monthan AFB arriving in Tucson with his family in 1971. An avid athlete, he and his homemade basketball team would often be found "running the floor" at the base gym every weekend. His loud voice was also easy to hear in high school gyms from the late 70's through the 80's. From basketball to racquetball to golf, his competitive presence was a force to be reckoned with by his many friends throughout the local community.