Lloyd Lewis

LEWIS, Lloyd George "Big Lew", Jr.
82, of Tucson, Arizona, passed away on November 9, 2021. He was born in Los Angeles, California, and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force at the age of 17. His last duty station was Davis-Monthan AFB arriving in Tucson with his family in 1971. An avid athlete, he and his homemade basketball team would often be found "running the floor" at the base gym every weekend. His loud voice was also easy to hear in high school gyms from the late 70's through the 80's. From basketball to racquetball to golf, his competitive presence was a force to be reckoned with by his many friends throughout the local community.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd George Lewis Sr., and Anna May Mix and his stepson, Fabrice Fasseur. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Andree and children, Gregory (Ana), Frank (Corinne), Gary (Amy), Andre (Cyndi), Yvonne Loop and Jean-Louis; 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, siblings, Nafeesa Abdel-Aziz, Paul Lewis, Stella Thomas, Juma Sultan and Debbie Lewis; along with many extended family members.
Due to current Covid-19 restrictions and concerns, a private ceremony will be held for immediate and extended family members. Remembrances in his name may be made to any local non-profit organization supporting the youth of Tucson. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.