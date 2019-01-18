LOCASCIO, Loretta
of Tucson, AZ, passed away peacefully on December 4, 2018 at the age of 91. Loretta was born March 13, 1927 in Brooklyn, NY. Loretta resided in Brooklyn until 1950 and worked in Manhattan as a bookkeeper. After meeting her late husband, Vince LoCascio, they moved to Long Island, NY. A record cold 1953-54 winter motivated them to join life-long friends who moved to Tucson. Vince and Loretta relocated with their first two sons, who were born in NY. They were blessed with two additional sons who were born in Tucson. Loretta was integral in the design and construction of houses they built in Tucson. She enjoyed home design and later in life, real-estate development and land subdivision. She remained a hands-on hardworking individual even in her final years. Her life-long hobbies were oil painting and music. In their 60's and 70's, she and Vince enjoyed hiking, scuba diving and underwater photography excursions to Cozumel and Roatan. They continued to travel, well into their late 80's. She leaves behind her immediate family, Jerry and Charmein LoCascio of San Jose, CA, Jim and Nina LoCascio of Mountain View, CA, Don and Kathy LoCascio of Granite Bay, CA, Lance and Susan LoCascio of Tucson, AZ; her sister, Dorothy and Jerry Libassi, of Mathews, VA. She also leaves behind nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all who loved her. Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 19, 2019 at ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel, 1050 N. Dodge Blvd., Tucson, AZ 85716.