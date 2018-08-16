LOCHERT, John P.
91, of Tucson, AZ, passed away August 3, 2018, became a Heavenly family member with his parents, Anton and Eva Lochert; sister, Appie and brother Tony. He is survived by his twin, brother Leo and many nieces and nephews. Born in Dickinson, ND on December 7, 1926, he graduated from the University of ND as a CPA. John served in WWII as radio operator and in the Korean War as 1st Lt, medical company. He was member of the K of C, Elks 385, American Legion, and he joyfully sang in many choirs. His Celebration of Life Service is at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 18, 2018 at St. Thomas The Apostle Church on Valley View Rd, Tucson. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOME, Dodge Chapel.