LOCHNER, Alma Louise
72, passed away November 30, 2018. Born July 1, 1946 in Tucson, AZ. She attended the Amphitheater Schools and the University of Arizona. She loved music at an early age. Louise played first trumpet in the U of A Pride of Arizona Marching Band. It was in 1966 when she met Robert Lochner, a beautiful relationship began that lasted 52 years until her death from stage IV cancer. In 1967, with the U of A Marching Band under Director Jack Lee, Louise and Robert participated in the very first Superbowl Pre-game and Halftime show. Louise earned a degree in elementary education and taught for a few years before retiring to be a full-time housewife and stay at home Mom. For many years she was an Avon lady. Her favorite color was blue. She enjoyed road trips, pine trees, watching the birds. She also loved to read, to play the piano and the organ and spending time with her family. She is preceded in death by her father, Earl, and her mother, Geneva Epperson. She is survived by her husband Robert; daughters, Bonnie (Tony), Miranda and Andrea Lochner; her sister, Kathy Epperson; five grandkids, four great-grandkids, three nieces and three nephews. A Celebration of her Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 8, 2018 at FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN MORTUARY at 5401 S. Park Ave with burial to follow.