Lois Bradshaw

BRADSHAW, Lois
83, Passed away on 1-14-2021. She was born in Big Falls, Minnesota on March 21, 1937. She was one of nine children, (four) brothers and (five) sisters. She was the last one of the family to pass on. She married Dale Sorenson and moved to Tucson, AZ in 1960. They had three children. She is survived by daughter, Jadee Ulibarri (Nick); and sons, Mark Sorenson (Corinne), and Scott Sorenson. She had (two) granddaughters, and (four) great-grandchildren. She loved being called, "GG". Dale passed away in 1991. She married Robert Bradshaw in 1994. They loved to travel. He was also a big part of her church family. He passed away in 2010. She was an elementary school teacher for 20 years. She loved to travel, the beach in Mexico, and her church family. She was a #1 fan of the University of Arizona "Wildcats"; especially Basketball. She was a very caring and friendly person. She has many friends that will miss her. Her family will always have many fond memories and stories to share. She was loved. She will be missed deeply. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.