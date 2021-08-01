It is with great sadness that our family announces the death of our loving and devoted mother, Lois Brossart on June 4, 2021. Mom was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on January 15, 1930, and she became the heart and soul of our family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Dorothy Borneman; her brother, Sonny Borneman, and her husband of 50 years, Raymond J. Brossart. She is survived by five children who loved her dearly, Susan Berger (Mike), Steven Brossart (Marybeth), Karen Williams (Mike, deceased), Joseph Brossart (Kim) and Thomas Brossart. In addition, she leaves her ten grandchildren, Amy Berger Mclean (Rory), Michael, Katie, and Matthew Berger, Steven and Molly Brossart, Stacie Williams Edmiston (Chase), Stephanie Williams Wright (Justin) and Jack and Abby Brossart. Mom was also blessed with seven great-grandchildren who loved their Gigi. Mom's funeral Mass is scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church. Her interment will take place in Cincinnati, Ohio in September. Our gratitude and appreciation are extended to Terry Ryan and her caregivers at Eternal Life Care Center. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.