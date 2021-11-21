Lois Burke

BURKE, Lois (Broome)
Passed away October 10, 2021, from Non-Wuhan China Covid causes.
Lois was a native Arizonan, born in Tucson on December 15, 1923, at the Storks Nest, to Lily and Glen Broome.
She attended Sam Hughes Elementary, Mansfield Jr High, and graduated from Tucson High in 1942.
She attended the University of Arizona from 1942 to 1947graduating with a Music Education degree.
Lois was one of the first women allowed to march in the UofA Band in 1942. Many of the young men were at war serving in the military during WW2, and women had to step into roles that were usually held only for men.
She played professionally at the Blue Moon Dance Hall in Tucson while in college, and also played Clarinet with the Tucson Symphony Orchestra. She continued to play Alto, Tenor and Baritone sax professionally with the Green Valley Dance Band-until 2007, when she said she "wanted to go out while she was still on top".
Lois taught in the Tucson Unified School District for 34 years, teaching at Blenman and White Elementary Schools, retiring from teaching in 1987. She also taught 2nd graders at Saguaro High School.
She was presented the Bear Down award in 2008 by the UofA Alumni Band as a "Living Legacy".
In 2019 she was honored on the field at halftime during Homecoming by the UA Pride of Arizona Marching band.
She is predeceased by her parents, Lily and Glen Broome; former husband, Robert Burke and son, Arthur Glen Burke and her sister, Joyce (Pete) Martin.
Survived by her sister, Carol Hauff; daughters, Roberta McClure of Houston, TX and Linda Olson (Gerald) of Kingman, AZ; grandchildren, Jennifer Hamilton, (Josh) and Craig McClure, Houston, TX, Andrew Olson (Catherine) of Sebastian, FL and Matthew Olson (Libby) of Melrose, FL; great-grandchildren, Reese, Jace, Case and Averie Hamilton, Matthew, Andrew and Emmett Olson.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. at the Lodge On the Desert, 306 N. Alvernon Way, Tucson, AZ.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lois Burke Memorial scholarship at the UofA School of Music.