Lois Burke

BURKE, Lois (Broome)

Passed away October 10, 2021, from Non-Wuhan China Covid causes.

Lois was a native Arizonan, born in Tucson on December 15, 1923, at the Storks Nest, to Lily and Glen Broome.

She attended Sam Hughes Elementary, Mansfield Jr High, and graduated from Tucson High in 1942.

She attended the University of Arizona from 1942 to 1947graduating with a Music Education degree.

Lois was one of the first women allowed to march in the UofA Band in 1942. Many of the young men were at war serving in the military during WW2, and women had to step into roles that were usually held only for men.

She played professionally at the Blue Moon Dance Hall in Tucson while in college, and also played Clarinet with the Tucson Symphony Orchestra. She continued to play Alto, Tenor and Baritone sax professionally with the Green Valley Dance Band-until 2007, when she said she "wanted to go out while she was still on top".

Lois taught in the Tucson Unified School District for 34 years, teaching at Blenman and White Elementary Schools, retiring from teaching in 1987. She also taught 2nd graders at Saguaro High School.