CARSTENS, Lois Jean
92, born July 9, 1927 in Manteno, IL passed December 26, 2019. Lois was a loving mom, "Grammie", and friend to everyone. She was loved for her sense of humor and wittiness, which made for many cherished memories.
She was the oldest daughter of Carl and Thelma Payne. Lois graduated Manteno High School and attended the School of Nursing St. Mary's in Kankakee, Il. She is survived by her dearly loved sons, Jeff (Lori), Steve (Renee) and a daughter, Judy (Matt); grandkids, Mackenzie, Justin, Kyle and sister, Irma Dralle of Peotone, IL. Lois is reunited in heaven with husband, Allen; grandson, John "JJ"; brother, Sunny; sisters, Audrey and Joann.
In June of 1947 she married Allen Fredrick Carstens in Peotone, IL. They moved to Tucson in 1948. She lived her life devoted to family, church and friends. She was active in the Catalina Junior Women's Club, enjoyed U of A sports, tailgating and traveling cross country in the motor home visiting family and friends. She opened her home to all her kids' friends and loved to host parties.
Special thanks to the Haven Hospice for their loving care. A Celebration of Lois' life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2450 E. Fort Lowell Rd. Gifts in memory of Lois Carstens can be made to Northminster Christian School. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.