Lois Dooley

Lois, 93, of Tucson, AZ passed away on June 3, 2022. She was born in Boynton Beach, FL on November 17, 1928. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Harvey and Frieda (Voss) Oyer and her brother and sister, Harvey Oyer Jr. and Charlotte Oyer. She will be greatly missed by her son, Patrick; daughter-in-law, Jennifer; granddaughters, Emily and Caitlin; nephew, Harvey; nieces, Susan and Christian; family and friends. She graduated from Boynton Beach High School and went on to earn an Associate of Arts from Brevard College. She attended the University of Florida where she was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority and graduated from the College of Education. She earned a Master's in education from the University of Arizona. Lois retired from Tucson Unified School District in 1988. She was an avid reader, and taught hundreds of children how to read over her 32-year teaching career at Ft. Lowell Elementary School. In retirement, she enjoyed traveling and staying active in her church. She also enjoyed playing bridge and bingo. Services will be held at Scobee-Combs-Bowden Funeral Home & Crematory, 599 N.E. 15th Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL on Monday, June 27, 2022 with Visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. and the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers please remember her by gifts to your favorite charity. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.