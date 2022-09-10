 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lois Knutson

  • Updated

Lois Elaine Knutson It is with great sadness that we announce Lois E. Knutson passed away peacefully in her home on September 2, 2022 in Tucson, AZ at the age of 92. Survived by four children, daughter Catherine Knutson Barrea and husband Bruce Dumke, granddaughters Rachel Barrea Mayer and Rebecca Barrea Seipel.  Son, James Dobbin and wife Lisa, granddaughter Kelsey Dobbin, Valeria Dobbin and Bruce Dobbin. Preceded in death her loving husband of 42 yrs Thomas Dobbin, her parents Adam and Loraine Swangler, her brother and wife Donald and Harriet Swangler and son Gary Knutson. Lois worked at The Boeing Company where she met and married Tom. They spent over 50 years building a life together, traveling and sailing their boat in the San Juan Islands. Lois was a strong wonderful mother and cherished grandmother.  Our hearts will always be filled with her love. Arrangements by Adair Dodge Chapel. 

