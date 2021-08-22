Lois Musser-krauss

MUSSER-KRAUSS, Lois Jo

a.k.a. Auntie Jo, Grandma Jo

10-21-1922 - 08-09-2021

Jo was born in Somerset, Pennsylvania, the youngest of five children. Her happy childhood influenced her work with young children for many years. She began college at Penn State but dropped out when World War II gave occasion to an accelerated school year. Jo married Jim Musser and, because of his health issues, they moved to Tucson in early fall of 1943 where Jim was hired as a flight instructor in an Army Primary Flight Training Program at Ryan Field.

In 1947 she joined Mrs. LePine's Old Pueblo School staff as a teacher of 2—3 year old and began a wonderful career of working with young children. Jo joined the Shanhouse Preschool staff of the Jewish Community Center in 1963 as a teacher of four-year old's and later became its director. Becoming a full-time student at age 46 was her next step and she graduated from the University of Arizona with both her undergraduate and master's degrees in 1971. Jo taught at Erickson School under Dr. Marybelle McCorkle's guidance before she was appointed principal at Borton Elementary School. Borton was designated a Phase II Desegregation school and turned into a Magnet Program in 1979.