Lois Olsrud

Died June 2, 2021. She was born September 21, 1930 to Rev. Oscar and Marguerite Olsrud in Havre, Montana. She grew up in Lutheran parsonages in Montana, Washington and North Dakota. She graduated from high school in Beach, North Dakota and received her undergraduate degree at Concordia College, Moorhead, Minnesota, after which she taught English and was a school librarian in Princeton, Minnesota, Havre and Great Falls, Montana. She continued her education at Indiana University earning a master's degree in Library Science. She came to the University of Arizona in 1966 as a Humanities Reference Librarian where she worked until retiring in 1996. Lois joined Our Saviour's Lutheran Church after arriving in Tucson and served on many committees. After retiring from the UA, she volunteered in the church office and sang with the chancel choir on tours to Europe, Scandinavia, East Germany, the Baltics, Mexico and Canada. She also made trips to Cuba, Puerto Rico, Colombia, Egypt, Jordan, Turkey and Greece.