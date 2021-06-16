Lois Olsrud

OLSRUD, Lois Christine
Died June 2, 2021. She was born September 21, 1930 to Rev. Oscar and Marguerite Olsrud in Havre, Montana. She grew up in Lutheran parsonages in Montana, Washington and North Dakota. She graduated from high school in Beach, North Dakota and received her undergraduate degree at Concordia College, Moorhead, Minnesota, after which she taught English and was a school librarian in Princeton, Minnesota, Havre and Great Falls, Montana. She continued her education at Indiana University earning a master's degree in Library Science. She came to the University of Arizona in 1966 as a Humanities Reference Librarian where she worked until retiring in 1996. Lois joined Our Saviour's Lutheran Church after arriving in Tucson and served on many committees. After retiring from the UA, she volunteered in the church office and sang with the chancel choir on tours to Europe, Scandinavia, East Germany, the Baltics, Mexico and Canada. She also made trips to Cuba, Puerto Rico, Colombia, Egypt, Jordan, Turkey and Greece.
Lois was a member of the American Library Association, Delta Kappa Gamma, Norwegians Worldwide, the University of Arizona Retirees Association, the Norwegian-American Historical Society, and was a loyal fan of UA sports.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Harold, David and John Olsrud. She leaves her sisters, Marilyn (Curt) Bah and Rhoda MacKenzie; nieces, Kristen Olsrud, Kimberly Cook, Constance Sachs, Lisa Hooper and Maria Olsrud and nephews, Erik Olsrud, John Scott Olsrud, David MacKenzie, Matthew MacKenzie and Wilson Olsrud plus great-nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 1200 N. Campbell Avenue. Memorial donations can be made in her memory to Our Saviour's Lutheran Church or to support the Lois C. Olsrud Distinguished Librarian Endowment at the University of Arizona Libraries. Donations may be made online at give.uafoundation.org or by check made payable to the University of Arizona Foundation/UA Libraries and sent to PO Box 210109, Tucson, AZ 85721-0109. Arrangements by AVENIDAS CREMATION AND BURIAL.