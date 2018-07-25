LONGONI, Joseph Mario
89, born May 10, 1929 in Bellingham, MA. He married his beloved Margaret, November 11, 1952 and moved to Tucson. He retired in 1985 from DMAFB as a civilian employee. He also served in the USAF during the Korean Conflict. He was a proud Honor Flight attendee in 2016. Joe was an avid fisherman and enjoyed golf and gardening. He is preceded in death by his wife, Margaret and brother, Elmo. Survived by brother, Bob (Vivian); by children, Bob (Becky), Jo-Ann, Jim (Devi), Patti, Stephanie and Mike. Proud grandfather of Tom, Greg, Preston, Ryland, Bailey, Maike, Anna, Jessica, Marcus, Melissa and Mason. Joe peacefully passed away July 20, 2018. Viewing at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY, 5801 E. Grant Rd., Thursday, July 26, 2018, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Thomas the Apostle, 5150 N. Valley View Rd., Friday, July 27, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. Burial at 1:30 p.m. at East Lawn Palms. Reception will follow. Our gratitude to Harmony Hospice and Starfish Assisted Living.