Lonnie Stonefield

  • Updated

STONEFIELD, Lonnie D.

7/13/1951 - 12/2/2021

70, of Tucson, AZ. Lonnie was preceded in death by his father, Fredrick Stonefield; mother, Nora; sister, Sheryl and brothers, DuWayne, Roucal, Paul and stepfather, Alfred Eie.

Lonnie is survived by: wife, Celina Ruiz; daughter, Angela Aarone Montgomery; sons, Monte (Kim) and Mikkel (Jen); brothers, Ron (Connie) and Don (Robin); sisters-in-law, Arlene, Liz Topete-Stonefield and Beth; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Along with many nieces and nephews.

Services for Lonnie David Stonefield will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 20, 2021 at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, 6910 E. Broadway Blvd., Tucson, AZ, 85710.

