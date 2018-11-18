LOPEZ, Otilia (Valdez)
age 91, passed away Tuesday, November 13, 2018. Otilia, (known by all as "Tillie") was born November 26, 1926 in Cascabel, Arizona. Tillie was the 6th of 16 siblings. She was a retired sales clerk for K-Mart. Beloved wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and great- grandmother. Tillie never knew a stranger, and made everyone feel like they were a family member. She was an accomplished seamstress, enjoyed music, dancing, crocheting, and crossword puzzles. She enjoyed cooking for everyone, her homemade tacos were her specialty. Preceded in death by Daniel R. Lopez; her parents, Placido and Julia Valdez; son, William Mark Lopez and grandson, Phillip Christopher Lopez. She is survived by six children, Andrea Orantez (Armando), Christina Guadalupe Robles (Rudy), Daniel Valdez Jr., Bernard Phillip, Leonard Eric and Susana Monica Varelas (Tommy); 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, two brothers, and five sisters. Visitation will be 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 20, 2018, at FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN, 5401 South Park Ave., Rosary will be 9:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 21, 2018, at Santa Monica Catholic Church, 212 W. Medina St., with Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow the Mass at South Lawn Cemetery.