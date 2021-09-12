Lora McCray

84, of Tucson passed surrounded by family August 30, 2021. She is preceded in death by Russell Hileman (1997) and James McCray (2018). She is survived by her children, TJ Marsh, Darren Hileman, Janie Hileman and eight loving grandchildren. She had an adventurous spirit and loved scuba diving, tennis, skiing, travel, and giving back to her community. One of the first Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), she helped a child navigate the legal system. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Desert Museum. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.