Twenty years is both an eternity and just an instant. Mom's generosity and green eyes we see every day in Granddaughter Carmen, her kind heart and strong laugh are shared with Granddaughter Sophie. They both carry her inner strength and perseverance. We miss Mom every day, but rejoice in recounting her stories and misadventures. All are eternally blessed to have her in our lives still, although now in spirit. Blessings to all who have helped keep Phyllis' guardian angel spirit alive. To date, 18 lives have been changed forever through the support from the Phyllis Martin Lord Scholarship Fund, c/o Eastern AZ College Foundation Scholarships, PO Box 769, Thatcher, AZ 85552.