Lorecia Shackelford

Lorecia Jean Shackelford passed away peacefully on July 5, 2022. Jean, as she was known to family and friends, was a remarkable Mother/Grandmother/Great-Grandmother. She is survived by her beloved sissy, Lucille; her children, Brian (Michele), Rhonda, Darrell (Leslie); grandchildren, Jake, Max, Christina (Tia), Katherine (Louis), Jennifer, Jamie, Tracy; great-grandchildren, Alana, Kiara, Kayla (Dan), Hailey; many nieces, nephews and cousins and last but not least, her most favorite feline companion, Mikki. Born in Elmore City, Oklahoma on September 12, 1937, to Lee and Willie Branstetter, she was the 11th of 12 children. She moved to Arizona over 50 years ago and spent most of her life in Tucson, where she retired from a 30+ year career in management at Kmart. She moved last year to the Chandler area to be closer to family. She was passionate about her gardening and was so proud to show off her patio with all her amazingly beautiful plants and flowers. She was fiercely independent to the very end and so very loved by her family. She will be forever memorialized in our hearts whenever we hear her favorite phrase..."That's what I'm saying!" Services pending. Tempe Mortuary.