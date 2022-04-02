In loving memory of Lorene Clark, daughter to Roy and Erma Shaver in Penville Missouri on January 13, 1923. She had five generations of family at the time of her death on March 27, 2022 at the age of 99. Married to Harold M. Clark and together they had Three daughters: Shirlene Neal, Joyce Halley and Carol Ann Clark. After the passing of her husband in 1979, she has been the much loved matriarch of the family leaving a legacy of unconditional love, a tireless work ethic and a servants heart of generosity and grace. Lorene was the eldest member of the Sabino Road Baptist Church which she attended for more than 50 years. While we celebrate her passing on to be with her Lord, she will be missed by her family and friends. Her funeral will be held at Sabino Road Baptist Church on April, 4, 2022 at 11:00 am. Arrangements by Funeraria Del Angel South Lawn.