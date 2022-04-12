Loretta Lamar

Loretta Jane (Fahey) Lamar was born in Kansas City, MO on June 13, 1935 and passed away in Tucson, AZ on March 20, 2022 at the age of 86. She was much loved by family and friends. Daughter of the late Richard and Frances Lucille (Kinstler) Fahey; sister of John (Trish) Fahey, Michael Fahey and the late Sister Mary Ann Fahey CSJ; mother of Denice Lamar, Carol LaMar, Richard LaMar, Jeanne Thayer (Terry), and Ann Holcomb (Dale); grandmother to Ashley Miller, Cody Holcomb, Emma Holcomb; great-grandmother, aunt, great-aunt, cousin, friend to many.

Jane was a remarkable woman with a tremendous heart, strong wit and great mind. She was very creative, independent and family-focused. A fierce advocate for individuals/causes she cared about and tirelessly supported. After raising her children, she returned to the workforce at the Tucson City Prosecutor's Office and retired from the Tucson Unified School District. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date with family and friends in Kansas City, MO. In lieu of flowers, donations to one of her favorite charities would be greatly appreciated: Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona www.communityfoodbank.org or Gospel Rescue Mission www.grmtucson.com/donate. Arrangements: Desert Rose.