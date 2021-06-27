Lori Maguire

MAGUIRE, Lori
of Tucson, Arizona, formerly Lori Hackman, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021, at her residence, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer, just two days shy of her 58th birthday.
Born June 9, 1963 in Meadville, PA, she was the daughter of Patti Hamel, and the late James Hackman.
In her final days, Lori said the greatest accomplishments of her life were her children and grandsons. She was so proud of the caring, funny and smart adults her children grew up to be. She loved her family fiercely and she was deeply loved in return.
Lori had an infectious laugh. She was beautiful and caring, with a heart bursting at the seams. She was friendly, outgoing, and easy to confide in and easy to love. She was loved by many and blessed with soulful friendships in every chapter of her life.
As a registered nurse, she enjoyed caring for her patients and brightening their days. In the same way she selflessly cared for her patients, Lori donated her body to science with the hope that medical advancements might be made in disease or lynch gene based research and that ultimately people might be helped.
Lori enjoyed deep-sea fishing, traveling, and her backyard fishpond and waterfall, spending time with her family and friends. She was an avid dog lover and thoroughly enjoyed the companionship all her dogs brought. She loved traveling down to Florida to visit her daughter and grandsons. Her final voyage was to Ireland with her mother, Patti and daughter, Julie in 2019.
She is survived by her mother, Patti Hamel of Tucson, AZ; daughter, Julie Watkins of Pensacola, FL; twin sons, Andrew Neumann and Michael Neumann, both of Tucson, AZ; grandsons, William and Oliver Burger of Pensacola, FL; her significant other, Lynn Warner of Tucson, AZ; brother, Steve Hackman of Lansdale, PA; step-mother, Janet Baker of Saegertown PA; sister, Janelle Cooper of Mishawaka, IA and nephew, Jason Hackman of Lansdale, PA numerous cousins, aunts and uncles, and many lifelong friends, including her faithful nursing friends.
She was predeceased by her father, Jim Hackman; her brother, Tim Hackman and her stepfather, Wil Hamel.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on August 8, 2021. Please reach out to the family for more details.