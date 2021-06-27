Lori Maguire

MAGUIRE, Lori

of Tucson, Arizona, formerly Lori Hackman, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021, at her residence, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer, just two days shy of her 58th birthday.

Born June 9, 1963 in Meadville, PA, she was the daughter of Patti Hamel, and the late James Hackman.

In her final days, Lori said the greatest accomplishments of her life were her children and grandsons. She was so proud of the caring, funny and smart adults her children grew up to be. She loved her family fiercely and she was deeply loved in return.

Lori had an infectious laugh. She was beautiful and caring, with a heart bursting at the seams. She was friendly, outgoing, and easy to confide in and easy to love. She was loved by many and blessed with soulful friendships in every chapter of her life.

As a registered nurse, she enjoyed caring for her patients and brightening their days. In the same way she selflessly cared for her patients, Lori donated her body to science with the hope that medical advancements might be made in disease or lynch gene based research and that ultimately people might be helped.