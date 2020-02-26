Lori O'hagin

O'HAGIN, Lori C.
age 58, of Tucson, Arizona passed away on February 21, 2020. She was born in Rock Island, Illinois on January 20, 1962. Lori graduated from St. Charles High School in 1980. She was married to George R. O'Hagin Jr. on July 8, 1988. Lori had a career in Optometry with Barnet Dulaney and Perkins Eye Center. She loved being a mother and grandmother. Her favorite hobby was spending time with family, laughing and making memories. Lori is preceded in death by her mother, Kay Rook. She is survived by her husband, George; father, Samuel Rook and wife, Zury Rook; her children, Stacy Rook, Mary Rose O'Hagin and Daniel O'Hagin; her grandchildren, Kaydee Azevedo, Gwendolyn and Evan Nichols; brother, Todd Rook; niece and nephew, Holly and Andrew Rook; six wonderful sisters-in-law/mothers-in-law and many other loved ones. A Memorial Service will be held for Lori on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Cancer Association.