We lovingly honor Lorita Chapin who passed away at age 91. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 45 years, Tom Chapin. Lorita Gertrude Henninger was born to Alma and Henry in Ridgewood, NJ. She loved telling stories about her childhood with her younger sister, Gloria. Lorita met her first husband, Lary Misner, at Concordia College in Bronxville, NY. They had 5 children and moved to Tucson in 1964. After Lary's death in 1975, Lorita became a certified chiropractic assistant. She worked in this field until she retired at the age of 80. During her life, she never knew a stranger and touched many lives with her kindness and wisdom. Lorita is survived by her sister, Gloria VanOverloop; her 5 children, Gloria, Priscilla (Mark), Stephen, Rebekah, Elizabeth (Tom); her stepson William (Shawna); 12 grandchildren, Emily, Andy, Steve, Ellie, Jon, Erica, Sam, Nikki, Loren, Alyssa, Wally and Drew; her 6 great-grandchildren, Jackson, Kathleen, Alexa, Georgia, Bjorn and Cora. Lorita was the heartbeat of our family and deeply loved by all of us. Mom, we are thinking of you dancing with Tom and standing with him while holding hands at the ocean's edge.