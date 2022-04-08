Lorna Bosnos

Bosnos, Lorna Lee

Tucson resident Lorna Lee "Loni" Bosnos, 79, died February 14, 2022 after a long and courageous bout with cancer. She was born December 12, 1942 in Brooklyn, New York to Alfred G. and Sylvia (Sabbeth) Bosnos, spent her youth in Tucson after her family's move there, and returned to New York in her twenties, remaining in Manhattan for the next five decades.

A gifted artist and graphic designer, Loni thrived on the cultural mix and the energy of New York City. It was there that she formed friendships lasting her whole lifetime, there that she met her husband of more than 30 years, and there that she was happiest.

She loved animals and throughout her life supported efforts to preserve their habitats and protect them from cruelty. She was kind, naturally funny, self-effacing and reticent, a scholar at heart who read widely.

Loni was preceded in death by her parents and by her beloved sister, Elaine Bosnos Money. She is survived by her husband, Abdelkebir el Qaicomi; brothers, Michael (Judy) and Charles (Mary Ann); loving nephews and nieces, Nicholas Hayes (Heather), Andrew Hayes (Kreh Mellick), Karen Houghton (Timothy) and Lydia Maglathlin (Jason); ten grandnieces and grandnephews; a large circle of cousins; and many devoted friends. She will be deeply missed. Arrangements by Angel Valley Funeral Home.

