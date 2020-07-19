Lorraine Aguilar

In Loving Memory
AGUILAR, Lorraine Brichta
11/09/1932 - 07/18/2018
It's been two years, since you have passed. We all miss you dearly. You have joined Albert, your son, your sisters and brother. Not to mention your in-laws and other family members and friends. Please continue to bless and watch over each of us, especially your husband, Rudy! Rudy, Candy, Marie, Cecilia (Dave), Robert (Chris), Mark (Janine), Marcie, Tina (Fred), Scott (Marci), 21 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.