Lorraine Aguilar

Lorraine Aguilar

  • Updated

In Loving Memory

AGUILAR, Lorraine Brichta

11/09/1932 - 07/18/2018

It's been two years, since you have passed. We all miss you dearly. You have joined Albert, your son, your sisters and brother. Not to mention your in-laws and other family members and friends. Please continue to bless and watch over each of us, especially your husband, Rudy! Rudy, Candy, Marie, Cecilia (Dave), Robert (Chris), Mark (Janine), Marcie, Tina (Fred), Scott (Marci), 21 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News