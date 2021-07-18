Lorraine Schulter

Lorraine, 78, of Tucson, AZ passed from this life on June 13, 2021. Lori is survived by her husband of 60 years, Francis Schulter. She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Charles Brennan, and Dorothy (Sanders) Robinson. She is survived by her three children, Daniel (Michelle), Garry (Debbie) and Karen (Paul). Her grandchildren, Theresa (Dustin), Danielle (Adam), Patty, Joshua, Charlie, Carolyn (Ryan) and great-grandchildren, Aidan, Oliver, Charlotte, Lily, Remy and Theo. She is survived by her brother, Richard Brennan and many cousins. She will be missed by her family and friends. Services will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Corpus Christi Church, 300 N. Tanque Verde Loop, Tucson AZ 85748. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.