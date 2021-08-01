Louis Allen

ALLEN, Louis F.

12/13/1934 - 6/28/2021

Louis F. Allen passed away on June 28, 2021 in Tucson.

Originally from Evansville, IL Lou came to Tucson as a teenager. After graduating Tucson High School and University of Arizona, Louis enjoyed working 43 years for the City of Tucson Planning and Transportation Department. He took pride having served in Korea and being part of the rebuilding process.

He enjoyed a lifelong love of bicycling and rode his bike to work for most of his career. He would often ride the loop at Saguarro NP East on the weekends.

His biggest joy was marrying the love of his life, Jeane, with whom he enjoyed every days joys, big or small until his passing.

He is survived by his wife, Jeane Stevens; daughters, Lori and Rena and their families, nieces and nephews and many friends.

A celebration of his life will be held at Catalina United Methodist Church, 2700 E. Speedway Blvd., Tucson, AZ 85716 on Saturday, August 7, 2021, 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Peppi's House hospice. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.