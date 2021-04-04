Louis Carrillo

Louis "Lou" Albert Carrillo Jr., a proud Marine, father and grandfather, was born in Tucson, Arizona to Louis Albert Carrillo Sr. and Gladys Carrillo (Normart). He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Steve. He is survived by his son, Joseph (Jodi); grandchildren, Gracie and Nolan; brother, Jim; sister, Cathy; nephews, Anthony Duarte and Nicholas Carrillo and niece, Madison Carrillo. He is also survived by his beloved pets, Aussum and Little Dog. Louis attended Palo Verde High School. He served in Vietnam from 1968 - 1970 and was a proud American Marine and patriot. He loved camping, cars, trains, politics, and boxing. As an avid boxing fan, he attended many live and televised fights, and especially enjoyed following his local Tucson favorite, Brandon Crowley. Louis dedicated 30+ years to being a Brakeman and Engineer for Amtrak, Southern Pacific, and Union Pacific Railroads. During his railroad tenure, Louis dedicated countless hours as a Union representative for the United Transportation Union (UTU). Louis will be greatly missed by family and friends.