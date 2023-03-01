Lou at 104 passed away peacefully, one month shy of his 105th birthday. He was preceded in death by his wife Antoinette (Toni) and his oldest son Louis. Lou was born in Astoria Queens, NY and was the 4th of 8 children. In 1939 he and the love of his life Toni took a three year course and they both became registered nurses. They married in 1942. As many proud Americans, Lou joined the Army in Dec. 1942 during WWII and went through training at Ft Dix, NJ. He was shipped to the Pacific Theatre, where he received Battle Campaign Awards for the Bismarck Archipelago, New Guinea and finally Southern Philippine's during the initial Liberation. During these Campaigns, his Colonel was so impressed with his hard work and abilities, he was transferred to the position of supervisor as a Surgical Technician for the Operating Room. He remained in theatre during the rest of his enlistment. He left for Japan with the Army Occupation Forces and remained in Osaka until his Honorable Discharge from Service in Dec. 1945. Lou and Toni resided in Bayshore, NY and together raised their two sons Lou and Cliff. Eventually following their sons to Tucson. Lou and Toni were an integral part of Cliff & Denise's success at Fortunato's Deli. In Nov 2020 Cliff and Denise sold their business, took Lou with them to a retirement community in Mesa, AZ to enjoy his last days. He is survived by his son Cliff (Denise), his grandchildren Anthony (Claudia), Joseph, Steve (Samantha), two great-granddaughters Rory & Remi. Also, very special to him were all his nieces and nephews. We want to thank Hospice of the Valley for always being there for him. We also want to thank the Watermark at Morrison Ranch Memory Care Unit in Gilbert, AZ. In lieu of flowers please donate to the charity of your choice. A Mass will be held on: Friday March 3, 2023 at 10:00 AM: St. Pius X Catholic Church, 1800 N Camino Pio Decimo Tucson, AZ 85715 Interment follows at: All Faiths Cemetery, 2151 Avenida Los Reyes Tucson AZ 85748 Arrangements made by: Avenidas Funeral Chapel, Avondale, AZ 85323.