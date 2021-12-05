age 79, passed away on November 15, 2021 surrounded by his family in Hudson, NH. Survived by his four children from his marriage with Maureen (Foley) Mason, Steven Tompkins and his wife Aislinn, Karen Crowley and her husband Jim, Christine Nibblett and her husband Rick and Scott Tompkins and his girlfriend Catherine Spencer, his four grandchildren, Casey Tompkins, Karina Crowley, Shannon Crowley and Dylan Nibblett; sisters, Virginia O'Connell, Jean Barnes, his former wife Marsha (Kirkwood) Tompkins and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his sister, Bernice Cedrone. A Funeral Mass will be on Thursday, December. 16, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Michael Church, 90 Concord Road, Bedford, MA. A live stream of the Mass can be viewed here: https://my.gather.app/remember/louis-tompkins In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lou Tompkins Memorial Baseball Scholarship Fund . Arrangements by BEDFORD FUNERAL HOME.