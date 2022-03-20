 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Werthmuller, Louis Spoeri III

Louis passed away peacefully on January 28, 2022. Louie was born on Nov. 29, 1940 to Louis Werthmuller II and Josephine (Hartnett) in Creve Coeur, MO. He is survived by two children, Judy(Ken) Copeland, and Kevin (Jennifer) Werthmuller; four grandsons and his sisters, Mary (Bill) Cullen, and Jean Tuso. A "Celebration of Life" will be held on March 26, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. at his home in Tucson.

