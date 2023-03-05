Louis Hamilton Willis Jr passed away peacefully on January 28, 2023 in Tucson AZ. Lou was born in Escondido CA on July 23, 1942 to Mary P Stoddard and Louis H Willis Sr. Shortly thereafter, the family moved to Willcox, AZ where Lou grew up, attending Willcox schools, and graduating in 1960. He attended Cochise County Community College, followed by enrollment at the University of Arizona. He left the university his junior year to enlist in the Army, with tours in Germany and Korea, and later entered OCS. He was then sent to Vietnam where he was awarded the Bronze Star with Valor. He later returned to UofA to complete his BSEE and MSEE degrees. He worked at Hughes Aircraft Co for more than 25 years, then after retiring he returned to UofA to earn a BS in Aeronautical Engineering. Lou is survived by his first wife Wilhelma Willis, daughter Di A'Willis, & stepdaughter Dorothea Boughdadly; second wife Susan Willis, son Paul, stepson Michael Witt, and stepson Jeffrey Witt (who died the day after Lou); granddaughters Paulina Witt and Vanessa Witt, great-grandson Amias Lopez; numerous extended family, and friends. Lou was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Tommy & Jack, sisters Helen, Dolores, and Mary Louise; and stepson Robert Weissmantel. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Community Food Bank of Southern AZ. Private military burial at Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Marana on March 10, 2023 at noon; Mass on March 11, 2023 at 10:00 AM at St Pius X Catholic Church, followed by Celebration of Life luncheon at 11:30 am in the parish hall. Arrangements by Adair Dodge Mortuary.