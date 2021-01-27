Louisa Haws

HAWS, Louisa "Jane"
(nee Berggren)
died on January 10, 2021. Jane was born February 24, 1943 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Preceded in death by her husband, Rayman (2017). She is survived by her four sons, Michael (Ruth), Steven (Laura), David (Tracie) and Jeff (Alma); nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Jane was raised on a sheep ranch in Lusk, Wyoming as an only child. She went to high school in Lewistown, Montana where she played in the band and was an expert marksman. Jane met Ray and married on June 4, 1960 which started her travels around the globe as a military spouse. Jane started a business co-owned called MaryJane Ceramics. She also worked as a bookkeeper in several businesses such as Burr Brown (Tucson) and Piggly Wiggly (Tacoma) during her travels. She loved her dogs, was an avid card player and enjoyed socializing with her friends and family. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.