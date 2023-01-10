On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, our cherished mother, Louise Arce, passed away after an illness. She was 95 years old and was born to John and Wilhelmina Rogers on July 20, 1927, in Pittsburgh, Kansas. With her family, Louise moved to Tucson, Arizona, when her father was transferred there to work for Southern Pacific Railroad. At sixteen, she graduated from Tucson High School in 1943. While working at a bank, she met our father, Humbert Arce. Our mother shared that when she first saw him, she thought he was the most handsome man she had ever seen. In 1953, our parents were married and began to raise their family in Tucson. In 1964, with their five children, Bert and Louise moved to Lakewood, California. Louise was a gifted administrator and manager. She worked as a bookkeeper and finished her career as the Yesterlaid Farms and Pioneer Equities office manager. Louise and Bert actively served through the Reginas and Knights of Columbus at their church St. Maria Goretti in Long Beach, CA. Volunteering where needed and hosting fundraisers at their home in Lakewood. Louise loved the holidays and created memorable celebrations with her family and friends. She enjoyed gardening and birdwatching and was an avid reader. In 1991, Louise and Bert retired to Green Valley, Arizona, and enjoyed traveling with their friends and spending time with their children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Louise leaves behind her daughter Sandra Lusk; her son, John Arce; her daughter Michael Ann Iverson and husband, Allan Iverson; her ten grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Humbert Arce, daughter Peggy Lynn Coleman, and sons Matthew Arce and Douglas Arce, parents John and Wilhelmina Rogers, and brothers Kenneth Rogers, Louis Rogers, and John Rogers. Our family would like to thank our brother John Arce and cousin Royalynn McManus for their love and care for our mom during her illness and the last part of her life. Louise will be remembered for her strength, love, and generosity to her family and friends. A celebration of her life will be held in Tucson, Arizona, at a date to be determined. In place of flowers, it was our mother's wish that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements by The Neptune Society.