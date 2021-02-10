Louise Borstad

BORSTAD, Louise "Cookie"
Marie Walz
passed away on February 2, 2021, at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota. With her children by her side during her last days, she left this earth and met Jesus face-to-face to spend eternity in heaven. She was 77 years old.
Louise was born in 1943 in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. She attended Holy Rosary Catholic School and graduated from Detroit Lakes High School in 1961.
She graduated from Moorhead State College in 1965 and married Hans Borstad, also from Detroit Lakes. Together they raised their family in Staples, Minnesota. After their divorce in the late 1980s, Louise moved to St. Cloud where she obtained her Masters in Arts degree from St. Cloud State University, and split her time between Arizona and her beloved lake home on 3rd Crow Wing Lake in northern Minnesota.
She became the English and Drama teacher at Nogales High School in Nogales, Arizona, and felt blessed to be able to spend her summers on 3rd Crow Wing Lake. She moved to the San Francisco Bay Area in 1995 and survived a bone marrow transplant (for cutaneous T-cell lymphoma) at Stanford University in 1997.
She moved back to Minnesota permanently and retired to 3rd Crow Wing, eventually settling in Annandale, Minnesota. She had many dear friends in the Annandale community and at the St. Ignatius parish.
She will always be remembered by her loving smile, her love of friends and family, and her enjoyment of the simple pleasures of life. She enjoyed traveling, reading, skiing, boating, parties, cooking for her friends, chocolate goodies with extra whipped cream on top, and showering those around her with "hearts, flowers, and presents!"
Predeceasing Louise are her parents, Norman and Katherine Walz of Detroit Lakes; her sister, Margaret (Don) Wallace of Frazee and John, her infant brother. Louise is survived by her children, Sandy Borstad (Bill) Alter of Tucson, Arizona, DeeDee Borstad of Barnum, Minnesota, and Greg (Stacy) Borstad of Wilmington, North Carolina. She is also survived by grandchildren, whom she dearly loved, Cody Luchs, Jessica Borstad, Grant Alter, Gwen Alter, Alexa Borstad, Jacob Borstad and Taylor Borstad.
Louise is also survived by siblings, Mary Kay (Vern) Isaacson of Pelican Rapids, Minnesota, Frank (Alice) Walz of Andover, Minnesota, Tom (Betty) Walz of Forest Lake, Minnesota, Pauline (John) Morris of Fountain Hills, Arizona, and Bill (Cindi) Walz of La Quinta, California, and many, many, beloved nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her very best friends, Keith, Donna, Deb and Michael, in Annandale.
Services will be held in the early summer in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, at a date to be determined. The family is asking for donations in her name to be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at https://donate.lls.org . Blessings to all. Love, Louise's family. Arrangements by WILLIAMS DINGMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOMES.