Louise Borstad

She will always be remembered by her loving smile, her love of friends and family, and her enjoyment of the simple pleasures of life. She enjoyed traveling, reading, skiing, boating, parties, cooking for her friends, chocolate goodies with extra whipped cream on top, and showering those around her with "hearts, flowers, and presents!"

Predeceasing Louise are her parents, Norman and Katherine Walz of Detroit Lakes; her sister, Margaret (Don) Wallace of Frazee and John, her infant brother. Louise is survived by her children, Sandy Borstad (Bill) Alter of Tucson, Arizona, DeeDee Borstad of Barnum, Minnesota, and Greg (Stacy) Borstad of Wilmington, North Carolina. She is also survived by grandchildren, whom she dearly loved, Cody Luchs, Jessica Borstad, Grant Alter, Gwen Alter, Alexa Borstad, Jacob Borstad and Taylor Borstad.

Louise is also survived by siblings, Mary Kay (Vern) Isaacson of Pelican Rapids, Minnesota, Frank (Alice) Walz of Andover, Minnesota, Tom (Betty) Walz of Forest Lake, Minnesota, Pauline (John) Morris of Fountain Hills, Arizona, and Bill (Cindi) Walz of La Quinta, California, and many, many, beloved nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her very best friends, Keith, Donna, Deb and Michael, in Annandale.

Services will be held in the early summer in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, at a date to be determined. The family is asking for donations in her name to be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at https://donate.lls.org . Blessings to all. Love, Louise's family. Arrangements by WILLIAMS DINGMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOMES.