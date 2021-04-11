Louise Casteel

Raised in Williamsport, PA. In 1946 she married Service Veteran Pat Ricci and had one daughter, Sharon Ricci. Louise was loved by everyone she met, She was an ardent reader her whole life. In her earlier years she was Sharon's mom and worked in office admin. Sharon passed away after only 25 years. After many years as a widow, in 1990 Louise found true love again with retired and widowed missionary Richard A. Casteel; father of Senior Pastors John and Marguerite Casteel of Grace Chapel Tucson. They lived blissfully until Richard's death in 2008. Since that time, Louise continued to minister powerfully as a major Prayer Warrior. She had an unusual knack of reaching out to younger folks and ministering directly to their needs. In Tucson she had a "Special 4 Spiritually Adopted" loved ones; Ed and Cheri Gallick, Lisa Hahn and Julie Pielemeier. She attended both Grace Chapel and Passion Church in Tucson, always a reflection of God's love. In her last six years Louise was lovingly cared for at Desert Steppes Home. Her favorite expression, "Angels are here!" She is survived by her sister, Peggy Waltz; brother, Frank Taddeo; nieces and nephews, Donna, Joy, Cheryl, Francella, Denise, Stacie and Craig. Her sister, Alvina and brother, John are deceased. Service at ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel, 1050 N. Dodge, Saturday, April 17, 2021, from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Reverend Jim Brunner presiding. She will be interred with her first husband Pat at VA National Cemetery, Phx. No gravesite service per her request.