Louise Cook

was born August 8, 1938 in Philadelphia, PA to William and Marcela Day. She went to meet her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on December 22, 2021. She was the true definition of unconditional love and grace. She met her husband of 63 years, Leon Ray Cook, at the Diamond G Guest Ranch in Dubois, WY. She was the dude and he was the handsome cowboy. It didn't take them long to marry and have their three children who then brought along grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Danna (Carlos) Rivera, Scott (Dee) Cook and Brad (Gabby) Cook; her grandchildren, Miles, Alexa, Gray, Justin, Cody, Cutter, Bryce, Devon, and Brittany, along with her great-grandchildren, Shantelle, Brandon, Jacob, Paulette, Jack, Lakota, Sophia, Ellize, Day, Colton, Michael, Caden, Tessa, Brandy, Cassie and Giana; brother, Charlie and sisters, Peg, Trish and Susie. Louise won sailing competitions in Maine, cooked for the hunters in the wilderness in the Rocky Mountains of Wyoming, went on cattle round-ups every fall, founded and ran with her beloved Leon the Tubac Pro Roping where the top professional ropers in the world came to show off their skills, along with hosting and running the Old Timer Ropings every February at their ranch in Tubac, driving the boat in Mexico, fishing on Union Pass for brookies, praising God at the different churches through the years, and blessing everyone who came in contact with her.